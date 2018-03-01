  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS

NC State lets one slip away at Georgia Tech, 78-75

Georgia Tech center Ben Lammers (44) and guard Josh Okogie (5) defend against a shot by North Carolina State guard Allerik Freeman. (Danny Karnik)

ATLANTA --
Tadric Jackson scored 22 points, Ben Lammers added 20, including eight straight late in the game, and Georgia Tech beat North Carolina State 78-75 on Thursday night to end its seven-game losing streak.

Georgia Tech (12-18, 5-12 Atlantic Coast Conference) had lost 11 of 12 before taking its first win since beating Syracuse on Jan. 31.

Josh Okogie had 18 points for Georgia Tech, including a 3-pointer for a 78-72 lead. Braxton Beverly cut the lead to three points with a 3-pointer but missed two 3s on the Wolfpack's final possession.

N.C. State (20-10, 10-7) had its four-game winning streak end.

Allerik Freeman scored 19 points, including 14 in the second half, to lead the Wolfpack. Omer Yurtseven had 17 points and nine rebounds.

N.C. State took its last lead at 72-71 on a jumper by Torin Dorn, who had 18 points. Lammers answered with a basket and added a layup on Georgia Tech's next possession for a 75-72 lead, giving him eight straight points for the Yellow Jackets.

Yurtseven blocked a shot by Okogie on Georgia Tech's first possession, and the Wolfpack scored the game's first seven points. Jackson and Moses Wright committed turnovers before the Yellow Jackets' first points on a 3-pointer by Jackson.

A 3-pointer by Okogie pulled Georgia Tech to within one point at 24-23. Yurtseven answered with back-to-back baskets, followed by a layup by Freeman, as N.C. State stretched the lead back to seven points.

Georgia Tech pulled even at 55-all on a layup by Brandon Alston and took its first lead on Alston's 3-pointer on the Yellow Jackets' next possession.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: A mistake turned momentum away from the Wolfpack midway through the second half. N.C. State led 48-40 before Dorn missed a jam. Georgia Tech scored the next seven points to pull to within one point at 48-47. Coach Kevin Keatts was called for a technical foul during the Georgia Tech run.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets made only 8 of 17 free throws and committed 14 turnovers. The struggles in the backcourt became a glaring problem after starting point guard Jose Alvarado was lost for the season with a fractured left elbow on Feb. 11 against Duke. Okogie made three of four 3s and Georgia Tech made 6 of 12 overall.

UP NEXT

N.C. State closes its regular season at home against Louisville on Saturday.

Georgia Tech closes the regular season by hosting Wake Forest on Saturday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNC State Wolfpackcollege basketball
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
SPORTS
Know what will happen in the Sweet 16 before it even happens
Nyheim Hines unveils all his secrets on social media chat
Hurricanes hope to stay alive vs. Coyotes
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Surprising Syracuse takes on ACC rival Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos