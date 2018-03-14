  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

Durham arts: Exploring Marvel's 'Black Panther' this spring

(Marvel)

Tracy Deonn Walker
DURHAM --
Black Panther is roaring its way through theaters, breaking records left and right for not only superhero movies but cinema in general.

Because of its primarily African-American cast and focus on an African superhero, it has become more than a movie for many fans. Or, as star Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther himself, said - it's a "movie-ment."

A group of Durham-based artists, scholars, organizations, and comic book fans has been working together since mid-2017 to get ready for the wave of Black Panther fandom.

On Saturday, February 24, at the American Tobacco Campus, this eclectic group kicked off their own local movement with "The Art of Wakanda," the first of five free events in the community-organized "Take Notes: The Black Panther Panel Discussion Series."

Attendees explored the gallery and then gathered in the Power Plant building theater for a two-part discussion between a showing of video clips and images.

The first part of the day was led by educators Jamila Davenport and Dr. Darrell Stover and Angel Dozier of Be Connected Durham, a local community arts organization.

Each speaker emphasized the movie as an opportunity to explore the history of the comic book and also the visual artistry of the movie's costumes, jewelry, and set design.

The second portion of the event allowed each of the featured local artists to share their art and current projects and also talk about how Black Panther and comics have influenced their creative work.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Art of Wakanda event included an artists' gallery featuring local Durham artists.

Audience members were able to ask questions of each artist, offer their own experience of viewing the film and reading the comics, and learn more about what the local Durham art scene has to offer.

The Take Notes series will span six weeks in Durham and each talk will rotate to a new site, which gives attendees an opportunity to check out the art scene across the city and interact with a new set of local organizers.

The organizers of Take Notes are already talking about possibly adding additional events to the discussion series in response to the enthusiasm of fans and artists around the Triangle.

* The next event "Women of Wakanda: Cocktails and Conversation" takes place Tuesday, March 6 at Arcana, a bar and lounge. Black Panther-themed cocktails will be available for guests 21 and up!

Angel Dozier reports that this event is currently sold-out, but organizers are hoping to announce a repeat event to accommodate local interest on the March 6 event's Facebook page.

Information about the next events in the series can be found on Facebook where there are public events and links to grab free tickets.

Writes of Wakanda

Tuesday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hayti Heritage Center

Music of Wakanda

Saturday, March 24 at 2:00 p.m. at The Vault at The Palace International

Science and Technology of Wakanda

Tuesday, April 3 at 6:30 PM at the Stanford L. Warren Library

Free ticket details to be announced on the Be Connected Durham Facebook page in March

Tracy Deonn Walker is an ABC11 Community Influencer, fangirl, and writer. Visit her website to keep up with her work and follow her on Twitter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsmoviesdurham county newsmarvelsuperheroesCommunity InfluencersDurham
COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS
We visit a sensory deprivation tank in Fayetteville
VIDEO: How to make healthy, yummy turkey meatballs
Beneath Bull River: Historic brick tunnels beneath American Tobacco Campus
How to make 'hard boiled' eggs in an Instant Pot
More Community Influencers
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
44th annual Crop Walk in Durham
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Lake Gaston mourns, joins together for Alford family
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for cursing after call to congressman during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos