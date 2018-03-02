  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
MUSIC

Sweet sounds of the Beatles from twin brothers from Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Amiri and Rahiem Taylor are identical twins, born and raised in Bed Stuy Brooklyn. The brothers are also featured in a viral video, that at last check had 18 million views.

By
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn --
If you only listened to them, you might think you were listening to the Beatles themselves.

But they are two twin brothers from Brooklyn, and their performances are sweet music to the ears of straphangers.

Amiri and Rahiem Taylor are identical twins, born and raised in Bed-Stuy.

The brothers are also featured in a viral video, that at last check had 18 million views.



As children, their home was always filled with music, both jazz and classical.

But when their grandmother gave them a Christmas gift when they were about 15 years old, their musical world expanded.

The teens became obsessed with the Beatles rock band video game and fell in love with the group's universal sound.

Amiri and Rahiem also write and produce their own music and are half of the group Blac Rabbit, a psychedelic rock band.

About three years ago, the brothers wanted to go visit their mom in Puerto Rico but didn't have enough money.

They headed to the subway and started singing. In just three days they made enough for two roundtrip plane tickets and spending money.



When they returned they stopped playing for a bit and worked as cashiers in a grocery store but realized music was their passion.

They quit and have been jamming ever since. They hope to own their own record label one day and produce for other artists.

You can catch Blac Rabbit on March 17th at Union Pool in Brooklyn and follow them at @blacrabbitband on Instagram.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicbeatlesBedford StuyvesantBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MUSIC
How to watch 'American Idol'
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Roger Moore and others remembered at the 2018 Oscars
SPONSORED: Oscar-nominated Mary J. Blige: 'This character was in me'
More music
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
With parade and Comicon, luck of the Irish for Raleigh businesses
Netflix binge badges getting mixed reaction
Beneath Bull River: Historic brick tunnels beneath American Tobacco Campus
Wizard of Oz now playing at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video