Students at Carrboro High School dismissed early due to power outage

Town of Carrboro

CARRBORO, NC (WTVD) --
Students at Carrboro High School were dismissed early on Friday due to a power outage.

The Piedmont Electric Membership Corporation said that the outage was a result of high winds.

Power was restored in the area around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Piedmont Electric reminds people to be cautious throughout that area; there is always danger associated with any downed power lines. The company also wants to remind people to never approach a downed power line.

If you have any questions or concerns call 911 or the power company.
