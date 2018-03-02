  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
FOOD & DRINK

NOW OPEN: Purple espresso steamers and made from scratch Belgian waffles in Durham

Durham's Kaffeinate opened a few months ago and is carving out a niche for itself.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham's Kaffeinate opened a few months ago and is carving out a niche for itself for innovative coffee, espresso, and latte drinks.

Kaffeinate in Durham, North Carolina



"We have a lot of drinks that are unique like our Okinawan steamer which uses the purple sweet potato," explained Diana Lee, who opened the cafe with her brother, Raymond.

"This month, we have our pistachio rose latte, so, we're always really pushing for excellence in creativity and innovation which we find is the heart of Durham," she said.

The brother, sister duo grew up in the Triangle. In addition to the brews, they also offer bites including pastries from Durham's Ninth Street Bakery and made from scratch Belgian waffles.

Made from scratch Belgian waffles



"We make them with whole wheat flour which I'm very excited about," explained Diana Lee. "You can get all sorts of toppings like fresh fruit in season, Nutella, whipped cream, and fudge, caramel, almonds, things like that," she said.

Lee says they also use local beans for drinks. "Our house blend is from Dilworth Coffee which roasts in Raleigh, and we are featuring espresso beans from Caballo Rojo, a small batch roaster in Durham," she said.

"We like to rotate various local roasters as well for our single origin pour over and drip options."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodfoodwafflescoffeeDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Craving Breakfast? Check Out These 3 New Raleigh Spots
Target continues unicorn trend with new ice cream flavor
'New York Bagel Cafe & Deli' opens in downtown Raleigh
Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones to celebrate spring
Thank you, UMBC: Little Caesars giving away free pizza
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos