Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Raleigh

302 Park Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Raleigh look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Raleigh via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

211 Ashe Ave.




Here's a studio apartment at 211 Ashe Ave. in Hillsborough, which, at 260 square feet, is going for $700 / month.

The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the sunny unit, the listing promises high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and built-in storage features. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(See the full listing here.)

302 Park Ave., #3




Then there's this rental with one bedroom and one bathroom at 302 Park Ave. in Hillsborough, listed at $750 / month.

In the unit, expect to find in-unit laundry, carpeted floors and ample natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. The building offers assigned parking.

(See the listing here.)

426 Alston St.




Listed at $750 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 426 Alston St. in South Central.

The fully-renovated craftsman cottage has a covered front porch, both tile and hardwood floors and built-in storage features.

(Here's the listing.)

1040 Wake Towne Dr.




This studio apartment, situated at 1040 Wake Towne Dr. in Six Forks, is listed for $925 / month for its 680 square feet of space.

In the unit, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and great natural lighting. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)

600 St Marys St.



And here's a studio apartment at 600 St Marys St. in Hillsborough, which, with 532 square feet, is going for $1,020 / month.

The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the sunny unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.

(Check out the listing here.)

1731 Tupelo Hill Ln.




Over at 1731 Tupelo Hill Ln. in Glenwood, there's this 784-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,138 / month.

In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, garden access, granite countertops, a fireplace, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center and outdoor space.

(View the listing here.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
