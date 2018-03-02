  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Fast-food fish sandwich face-off

Which is your favorite kind of fast-food fish sandwich?

McDonalds Filet-O-Fish was created for Catholics abstaining from meat during the Lenten season in 1962.

Many fast-food restaurants followed suit, offering a fish sandwich of their own creation. Now, with so many choices out there, which is the best one?

We gathered several volun-tolds and conducted a blind taste test of five area fast-food fish sandwiches. Our o-fish-als rated their favorites.

None of these were bad, but some...cod do better. If these fish puns aren't Kraken you up...or you think we're full of carp...watch the video or check out the fast fish facts below.

Sandwich: McDonald's Filet-o-Fish


Purchased Price: $3.69 ($3.97 with tax)
Rating: 3 out of 10
Pros: Small sandwich. Decent fish flavor. Soft, shiny bun.
Cons: Too much tartar sauce, sauce lacked tang. Cheese was unusually orange. Not flavorful. Not crunchy. Small sandwich.

Sandwich: PopEye's (Shrimp) Po' Boy


Purchased Price: $4.49 ($4.82 with tax)
Rating: 5 out of 10
Pros: So Crispy and crunchy! May be too loud for Pepsi exec. (Link to Doritos Story) Lightly applied mayo.
Cons: Bread not crusty enough, too chewy. Asked for shrimp, got chicken.

Sandwich: BoJangles BoAngler


Purchased Price: $3.69 ($3.97 with tax)
Rating: 7 out of 10
Pros: Tastes like fish. Cajun seasoning adds some good flavor. Its BO time!
Cons: Fish not flaky. Too much mayo. Shredded lettuce fell out of sandwich.

RUNNER UP:
Sandwich: Arby's Nashville Hot Fish Sandwich


Purchased Price: $3.29 ($3.54 with tax)
Rating: 7.5 out of 10
Pros: Great crunchy exterior, soft chewy interior. Fish is FLAKY. The parmesan peppercorn ranch sauce gives it some extra flavor!
Cons: May be too spicy for weaklings. No cheese. No tomato.

WINNER:
Sandwich: Wendy's Premium North Pacific Cod Fillet


Purchased Price: $3.99 ($4.29 with tax)
Rating: 9 out of 10
Pros: Panko breadcrumbs make nice crunchy coat for fish. Shiny, buttery bun. Leaf lettuce. Flaky fish. Tastes like cod.
Cons: Weak breading. Tartar sauce lacked flavor.

FAST FOOD FISH SANDWICH FACE-OFF FACT:
Reddit users suggest that the best-tasting meal possible can be achieved by ordering the fish sandwich without cheese (or with slight modification) to guarantee it was assembled after placing the order. However, we found the best option is to politely ask for a cooked-to-order =insert fish sandwich of choice here=.

So whether you are spiritually preparing yourself for the Easter season, or are just in the mood for good seafood, try one of these sandwiches and let us know what you think! Mullet over, and tell us in the comments below...and leave the fish puns to salmon else.
