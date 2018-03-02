  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Wake County first responders cope with grief after futile effort to save infant

EMBED </>More Videos

First responders reflect on a desperate effort to save a baby who died when a car went into a pond.

By
KNIGHTDALE, NC (WTVD) --
We're still waiting to learn whether a 19-year-old mother will face charges after a crash that killed her 6-month-old son.

Police said Alyssa Mattson was speeding and trying to pass a car on Forestville Road in Wake County on Wednesday night, when she lost control, sending her car into a Knightdale pond.

She was able to make it out, but her baby, strapped into his car seat in the back, didn't make it - and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Now, first responders are dealing with their emotions after the futile rescue attempt.

When Capt. Christopher Miller and Knightdale firefighters arrived on the scene, they heard screams for help from Mattson, so Miller and another on his team jumped in to help, before swift-water rescue crews arrived.

They were stunned by the cold, but pressed on in an effort to save the life of 6-month-old Princeton Mattson.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video as emergency workers respond to a serious crash in Knightdale.



Christopher Miller's brother, Michael Miller, an engineer with Eastern Wake Fire and Rescue, arrived with water crews, but the challenges were mounting - the car was 12 feet below the surface and about 35 feet away from the shore. The water was murky, but the rescue effort continued.

The effort took about two hours of work, with four fire departments, two EMS agencies, and three law enforcement agencies - giving it their all to give Princeton a chance.

The car was wrenched out of the pond, the baby rushed to the hospital, but it was too late.

The pain of the loss cut deep for some. Michael Miller said it's the second infant death he and a teammate have been called to this year, and the news hit his teammate hard.

"I knew right away that once we got the kid out of the car, he was going to need somebody to be there for him," Michael said of his coworker, "and I was there to cope with him, and we hugged it out for probably six or seven minutes on the side of road, because like I said, he thought about his kids in that situation - same way with him," he said, pointing to his brother.

"I have small kids, most of the guys out there, have kids or small kids," Christopher said, "so it really hits home and it really makes it a different situation."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
wake county newsinfant deathswater rescuefirefightersKnightdaleWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
6-month-old pulled from submerged car in Knightdale dies
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video