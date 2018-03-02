  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Fuquay-Varina man charged with 10 counts of child sexual exploitation

Dominic Aden Hill (Wake County Detention Center)

FUQUAY-VARINA (WTVD) --
A Fuquay-Varina man has been charged in an ongoing child sex crimes investigation.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Dominic Aden Hill, 23, of the 1900 block of Stroll Circle, was arrested Friday and charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a Minor related to receiving, distributing and exchanging material depicting minors engaged in sexual activity between the dates of July 1, 2017 and Feb. 16, 2018.

Investigators with Fuquay-Varina Police working with the Department of Homeland Security served a search warrant at Hill's home on February 16 as part of an ongoing child pornography/sexual exploitation of minors investigation.

After reviewing the evidence, the move was made to arrest Hill.

He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
exploitationpornographysex crimeswake county newsWake CountyFuquay-Varina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos