  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Additional charges filed in shooting at Fuquay-Varina Walmart

Bailey Lee Scott (left) and Carlos Daniel DeJesus. (Wake County Detention Center)

FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (WTVD) --
Fuquay-Varina Police said additional charges have been filed in a shooting last week in a Walmart parking lot.

Bailey Lee Scott, 17, of Raleigh is charged with an additional count of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, shooting into an occupied property causing serious injury and shooting into an occupied property.

Carlos Daniel DeJesus, 19, also of Raleigh, is charged with accessory after the fact for assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury and accessory after the fact for shooting into an occupied property causing serious injury.

The two teens turned themselves in Monday.

Fuquay-Varina police said the incident was the result of a drug deal gone wrong.

Police said things turned violent.

From left, Colton Ray Bennett, Patrick Jefferson Dennis and Seth Palmer Johnson

RELATED: Three more teams charged

Dolton Ray Bennett, of Fuquay-Varina, was charged with larceny from a person.

Patrick Jefferson Dennis, of Fuquay-Varina, was charged with larceny from a person.

Seth Palmer Johnson, of Lillington, was charged with larceny from a person.

Anyone with information about this case should contact FVPD at (919) 552-3191.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shots firedwalmartwake county newsshootingillegal drugsFuquay-VarinaWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
3 more teens charged in shooting incident at Fuquay-Varina Walmart
2 teens turn themselves in for shooting at Fuquay-Varina Walmart
2 injured after shooting incident at Fuquay-Varina Walmart
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos