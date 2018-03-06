  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Charges dropped against Fayetteville mother who took children from grandma's house

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have identified the children as 4-month-old Antoin Marsh and 1-year-old Destiny Marsh.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Charges against Catrina D. Lucas, who took her 1-year-old and 4-month-old children from their grandmother's house Saturday night were dropped Tuesday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Authorities said the children were in the grandmother's care as the result of a kinship agreement, not a court order.

Officers said Catrina D. Lucas, 20, of the 6400 block of Winter Park Drive took the children from their grandmother's home Saturday night after they were placed there by the Department of Social Services.

Police identified the two children as 4-month-old Antoin Marsh and Destiny Marsh who is 1 year old.



Lucas and the children were last seen in the area of Shaw Road, according to detectives.

On Tuesday police said, "At the time of the incident, the Department of Social Services (DSS) did not have a court order in place granting Lucas' mother, the children's grandmother, legal custody of the children. A kinship agreement was in place at the time, which is a civil agreement not held to the same standard as a court order."

The Fayetteville Police Department said they would still like to find Lucas and her children to make sure that they are safe.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
abductionkidnappingcumberland county newschild endangermentFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video