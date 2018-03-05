  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NORTH CAROLINA NEWS

16-year-old reported missing out of NC has been found in SC, dad says on Facebook

Abigail Allen (Credit: WGHP)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. --
A 16-year-old girl reported missing from Jacksonville, North Carolina has been found in South Carolina the child's father posted on Facebook.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,16-year-old Abigail Allen was reported missing from Jacksonville, North Carolina and may have been headed to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with 27-year-old Josh Bullock.

Her father posted to Facebook Sunday saying, "Authorities in South Carolina have Abigail in their custody. They will release her to us in the morning. I do not know the status of Josh Bullock. Please allow me to thank every single person who engaged with love and concern for my daughter."

The man said his daughter ran away with Bullock after meeting him on the internet.

While the man said his daughter has been found, she is still reported missing on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's website.

WGHP reports Abigail was last seen in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Allen has been described as standing 5'3 tall, with brown hair and blue eyes, and may be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information can call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Onslow County Sheriff's Office (North Carolina) at (910) 455-3113.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing teenagernorth carolina newsmissing girlNC
NORTH CAROLINA NEWS
7 children bitten by pit bull that got inside NC elementary school
2 suspected gang members wanted for murder arrested in Raleigh
NC massage therapists push back against new state rules
NC woman charged after nude photos of ex-boyfriend posted online
More than 40 percent of North Carolinians not born here
More north carolina news
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for cursing after call to congressman during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos