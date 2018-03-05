  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
OSCARS

10 movies to look out for in 2018

Did you miss the Oscar-nominated films last year? Here is a top 10 list of movies to watch out for in 2018. (KABC)

Oscars season for last year's films is officially over, which means it's time to look forward to this year's movies! Here is a top 10 list of movies to watch out for in 2018.

10. A film opening in theaters on Friday, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon star in A Wrinkle in Time!

9. Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander stars in the rebooted Tomb Raider.

8. The bad boy of the Marvel universe is back in Deadpool 2.

7. How's this for female star power? Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna are part of the crew for Ocean's 8.

6. Our favorite family of superheroes is back with The Incredibles 2.

5. Bradley Cooper makes his directorial debut in A Star is Born, starring singer Lady Gaga.

4. Emily Blunt stars in the much-anticipated film Mary Poppins Returns, and she's still practically perfect in every way!

3. Chris Pratt and his dinosaur buddy "Blue" are back for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

2. There are more Marvel comics characters than you can count in Avengers: Infinity War.

1. Last but surely not least: We'll see Han Solo's first adventures in the Millennium Falcon in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
