New lights on I-440 can't come soon enough for Raleigh motorists

-540 from Capital Boulevard to Buffaloe road

-The Triangle Expressway

-US-1 from US-64 all the way up to 40 by the Harrison Avenue

The drive getting on, off, and around a part of the Beltline is changing. Light poles are up and bulbs are soon going online to bring much-needed light to what can be a dark and questionably dangerous ride."It's quite scary there," said Raleigh resident Patricia Young, who avoids 440 at night. "Especially when it's rainy, you can't see anything at night. I sometimes don't even know what lane I'm in, and people are swerving and trying to go in and out."New lighting is going up in the Fortify Project and there is an even bigger plan to brighten up North Carolina roads.The state is investing millions of dollars.There are 33 projects in Wake County. Some of the areas set to see improvements;The DOT is giving itself two years for the statewide initiative.Right now, crews are working in the Charlotte area. The DOT can't say when crews will be lighting up the Triangle."It's not something that may come a month from now," said NCDOT Spokesperson Steve Abbott. "There's a lot of logistics for that because you have so many lights. Some of the work has to be done during the daytime and since we have to close lanes, you have to have traffic plans."As far as these lights go that are up, the DOT is waiting on Duke Energy Progress to run power to the poles.In turn, the move will comfort some drivers."I'm looking forward to being able to see the road at night and like I said, when it's raining you can't see anything," said Young.The DOT said the lights might be too bright in the beginning, but crews will adjust and soften them.