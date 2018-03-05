  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TRAFFIC

Woman killed in crash involving car, tractor-trailer near Four Oaks

A woman was killed in a crash in Four Oaks on Monday.

FOUR OAKS, NC (WTVD) --
At least one person was killed in a crash involving a small car and a tractor-trailer on Monday in Johnston County.

It happened on US 701 at Peach Orchard Road, south of Four Oaks.

The driver of the car was killed. It wasn't immediately known whether anyone else was in the car.

The victim's identity wasn't officially released, but ABC11 has learned a 27-year-old woman died in the crash.

The driver of the big rig escaped injury.

Highway 701 was closed for hours while investigators cleared the scene.
