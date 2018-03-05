  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Cumberland County teacher charged with assaulting special-needs student

EMBED </>More Videos

Dawn Owen

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A Cumberland County teacher has been charged with assault after she was accused of assaulting a special-needs student.

The incident happened February 5, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said. Dawn Owen, a teacher at Ramsey Street High School, struck the victim on the head with a ruler, the sheriff's office said, and about 20 minutes later Owen grabbed the victim by the hair and walked her across the classroom to a bathroom area.

Detectives reviewed a video recording of the incident and conducted interviews before charging Owen with two counts of assault on a handicapped person.

Dawn Owen



Owen turned herself in at the Cumberland County Detention Center on Monday, where she received a $1,000 unsecured bond for the misdemeanor charges.

Her next court appearance is March 20.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
cumberland county schoolscumberland county newsassaultteacher arrestedCumberland CountyFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video