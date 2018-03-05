  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Investigation underway after video of sex in Durham high school

A sex video investigation is ongoing at Southern School of Energy and Sustainability.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A report about two students having sex at a Durham school is under investigation.

Durham Public Schools officials said the incident happened February 20 at the Southern School of Energy and Sustainability in the fitness center.

The male and female student were willingly engaged in sex, according to the district.

But what may not have been consensual is the alleged act caught on camera.

Priscilla Silva, a senior at Southern, said she didn't see the video, but she heard that it was shared so much it eventually ended up in the hands of a teacher.

"Everybody was talking about it at school. Showing each other the videos. It was like the talk of the school that day," Silva said.

The parents of both students have been notified.

Other parents told ABC11 they were horrified by the allegations

In North Carolina, it is illegal to disseminate what's now commonly known as "revenge porn" without consent, especially with the intention to harass or humiliate the victim.

If the school finds that students shared the alleged video, they could face charges. Perpetrators older than 18 can face felony charges.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office said it is in the early stages of investigating the claims.

The school district said that because of privacy reasons, it will not disclose the ages of the teens or what punishment they may be facing.

In a separate allegation, the school is investigating claims that an employee at Southern may have had inappropriate encounters with a student.
