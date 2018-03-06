  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Wildlife officers investigate animal traps in Durham neighborhood

Raccoon (AP Photo)

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating after it received complaints about someone setting animal traps in a Durham neighborhood.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 that officers with the NCWRC are actively investigating the issue in a neighborhood near Ellerbee Creek.

An ABC11 viewer said she feeds wildlife outside her home and noticed that animals were coming to her house injured.

It's unclear where the traps are set or what type of traps are being used.

According to the NC Wildlife Resource Commission's website, it is unlawful to set traps on another person's property without their permission or use hooks or traps that suspend animals when they're caught.

This is a developing story, check back for details.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
animal abuseDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for cursing after call to congressman during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos