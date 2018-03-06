  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TROUBLESHOOTER

Troubleshooter helps Cary cheer team get uniforms

EMBED </>More Videos

"I don't know if I would have heard from them if you wouldn't have made the call," said Connie Barnes in regards to Troubleshooter Diane Wilson's help.

By
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
The Inspire Athletics Superstars, an inclusive cheer group for children and young adults with special needs, work together as a team to compete in local competitions.

Most of the team's needs range from down syndrome to autism, but Connie Barnes, who helps to organize the team, said they can take anyone with a disability.

"We're inclusive, we've never denied anybody. It doesn't matter what their special need is," said Connie.

This year, the team did several fundraising activities for new uniforms.

Once they raised enough money, Connie ordered the uniforms through Cheerdeals.com.

"We have special needs kids so we need special sizes, so they were willing to work with me and cut special sizes," said Connie.

Connie paid in full at the time she ordered the uniforms.

After a few weeks, she heard from the company that there were problems.

"They were trying to get the trim, and the trim was re-ordered seven times. I called for about three, four, five weeks. I just kept calling and writing them emails and begging for an update," said Connie.

Connie said the updates were not coming, and it was getting close to competition time.

Connie reached out to me, and I reached out to Cheerdeals.com.

"That's when things started rolling, when they heard from you," said Connie.

As of today part of the uniforms are supposed to be in the mail.

The uniforms did not arrive in time for their first competition; the team did have to wear their practice uniforms.

It still took several weeks, and a lot more phone calls and emails but eventually, the team did get their uniforms.

The Inspire Athletics Superstars got to wear their new uniforms in their most recent competition and they looked great!

"Thanks for all your help because I don't know if I would have heard from them if you wouldn't have made the call," said Connie.


No one from Cheerdeals.com could explain the delays. In fact, now it appears the company is now out of business.

As for Inspire Athletics Superstars, Connie said the cheer world has fully embraced the team.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventstroubleshootercheerleadingCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
Unlicensed Raleigh contractor leaves homeowner with unfinished job
New scam requests money to clear criminal record
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
Troubleshooter: Are you leaving money on the table after a car accident?
Troubleshooter: Elderly couple learns perils of contract's fine print
More troubleshooter
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
44th annual Crop Walk in Durham
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Lake Gaston mourns, joins together for Alford family
9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video