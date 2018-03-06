Renting In Raleigh: What Will $1,400 Get You?

Read on for the listings.
400 W North St., #722 (North Central)
Listed at $1,395 / month, this 758-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 400 W North St.
Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, secured parking and a fitness center. The sunny unit has hardwood floors, granite countertops and a dishwasher. Sadly, pets aren't permitted.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
444 S Blount St., #215 (Central)
Next, there's this studio condo over at 444 S Blount St. It's listed for $1,375 / month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, generous closet space, a ceiling fan and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't welcome.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.