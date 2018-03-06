  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Suspects in Cole Thomas case set to be released from jail

Bond was lowered Tuesday for two suspects in the Cole Thomas case.

SMITHFIELD, NC (WTVD) --
The bonds of two men charged in connection with the death of a Florida man have been reduced.

Jeremy Carpenter and Anthony James are accused of obstruction of justice and concealing Cole Thomas' death in November 2016.

Judge Thomas Lock reduced Carpenter's bond from $500,000 to $75,000.

Carpenter will also be able to move home to Alabama and stay with his mother until further court proceedings.

James' bond was lowered from $30,000 to $3,000.

Lock will also allow James to move to a relative's home in Sampson County because he and his family have been receiving death threats.

Both men have spent approximately eight months in prison.

Thomas' body has not been found.

Prosecutors said they are frustrated because they are not further along in the investigation.

Thomas' family was in court and told ABC 11 they are not happy about the decision to lower the bond on the two suspects, and their emotions are all over the place.

James and Carpenter will appear in court with two other co-defendants, Julian Valles and Rudolfo DeLeon, the week of May 7.
