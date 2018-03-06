  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
EDUCATION

'Lock Our Classrooms:' Cary moms want action on school safety

EMBED </>More Videos

Cary moms are concerned about school safety and calling for additional safety measures.

Josh Chapin
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
Some Cary moms are taking matters into their own hands.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Several formed a group called "Lock Our Classrooms" after the school shooting in Florida, proposing that new tools be added to keep teachers and students safe.

"I used to live 20 minutes away from that school in Boca Raton, and that area is so similar to Cary," said Nancy Haywood, creator of the group that now has 1,100 followers. "So at this point if it can happen there, it can happen here. We realize there isn't going to be a 100 percent fix for all our schools."



Haywood is proposing the device "School Safe" from Global Innovations.

Right now, many teachers have to physically lock their doors from the outside. This device, Haywood said, would allow teachers to remain inside with their students and flip a lever to lock the door completely.



"The 'School Safe' stops the door from engaging in the face plate of the door and it keeps teachers from having to go into the hallway during a lock down to lock their classrooms," she said.

According to the product's website, "the school safe lever extends about 3/8 of an inch out from the jamb to the door, thereby preventing the strike from entering into the strike plate and latching. So the door, even though locked, will never latch until the School Safe lever is flipped thereby allowing the door to close all the way."

Haywood is hoping her group and her idea is heard by Wake County.

"I'm outraged, I'm outraged for these kids that they go to school in fear every day," Haywood said. "I don't want my kids or any else's kids to feel scared."

She said it would cost $11 per unit - that is with a discount from the company. In total, it would run about $1 per student.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationschool safetystudent safetywake county schoolsschool shootingCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Officials say Heritage Middle School bomb threat came from outside U.S., intended for different school
'No credible threat' at Wake Forest schools; search on for suspect
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Threats made to school where teacher fed puppy to turtle
Wake County mom wants kids off their screens at school
More Education
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video