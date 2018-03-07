  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Forget the selfie - Durham artist creates treasured memories

Durham portrait artist William Branson III is making memories for generations.

By and Jim Deluca
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
William Branson III is a Durham-based portrait artist who's known worldwide for his expertise in composition, posing, lighting and color harmony.

Branson combines his skills in photography with a technique he developed to hand paint his portraits.



Families come to Branson for his embellished mixed-media portraits that capture those special moments in people's lives.

"My clients realize that family is their greatest treasure and how quickly time is passing," Branson said. "My paintings stop time and convey to the subjects that they are special and deeply loved."



Branson explained he looks at a wall as a story waiting to be written and creates a world from a client's dreams that will become a treasured possession - something meant to be passed down through generations.
