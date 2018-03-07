  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Liquid asphalt truck flips over, spills load on Wake County road

Commuters can expect to see major delays on Creedmoor Road Wednesday morning after a truck carrying liquid asphalt flipped over. (Credit: Anthony Wilson/Twitter)

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Commuters saw major delays on Creedmoor Road Wednesday morning after a truck carrying liquid asphalt flipped over, spilling its load.

According to authorities, the incident happened before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Creedmoor Road north of Norwood Road.

Officials said when the truck flipped over, it spilled some of its load onto the roadway.

A hazmat crew was on scene cleaning up the spill on the road and a nearby pond.



ABC11 has learned that the truck was carrying 26 tons of liquid asphalt and was coming from Wilmington.

Crews had to wait for another truck to arrive so they could transfer the liquid contents.

The roadway was closed until late-morning.

