  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Raleigh school resource officer busts a move to 'Get Up Offa That Thing'

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh school resource officers busts a move (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Ligon Middle School resource officer is showing Twitter that his job isn't all work and no play.

On Friday, deputy McDuffie was walking by the school's dance studio when he heard a beat drop that he just couldn't ignore.

James Brown's "Get Up Offa That Thing" came on and McDuffie didn't hesitate to show off his moves.

In a video posted to Twitter, the deputy is seen breaking it down with four students.

The school dance department tweeted the video saying, "When you hear your song while walking by the @ligonmiddle dance studios..."

It was accompanied by the hashtag "McDuffie got groove."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmust-see videoraleigh newswake county schoolsfeel goodRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
With parade and Comicon, luck of the Irish for Raleigh businesses
Netflix binge badges getting mixed reaction
Beneath Bull River: Historic brick tunnels beneath American Tobacco Campus
Wizard of Oz now playing at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video