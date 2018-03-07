When you you hear your song while walking by the @ligonmiddle dance studios...#thisisligon #mcduffiegotgroove pic.twitter.com/sPbajDywna — LigonMS Dance Depart (@LigonDance) March 2, 2018

A Ligon Middle School resource officer is showing Twitter that his job isn't all work and no play.On Friday, deputy McDuffie was walking by the school's dance studio when he heard a beat drop that he just couldn't ignore.James Brown's "Get Up Offa That Thing" came on and McDuffie didn't hesitate to show off his moves.In a video posted to Twitter, the deputy is seen breaking it down with four students.The school dance department tweeted the video saying, "When you hear your song while walking by the @ligonmiddle dance studios..."It was accompanied by the hashtag "McDuffie got groove."