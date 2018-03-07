  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
UNC

Woody Durham, former voice of Tar Heels, dead at 76

EMBED </>More Videos

Woody Durham, voice of the Tar Heels, dies at 76.

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
On Wednesday, the family of Woody Durham, the former voice of the Tar Heels, announced that he had died at the age of 76.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The family said he passed away around 12:45 a.m. peacefully in his home from primary progressive aphasia (PAP) after being admitted to hospice care earlier in the week.

For 40 years, Durham was the Tar Heel's translator - putting the team's every action into words.

EMBED More News Videos

Mark Armstrong spoke with Wes Durham at the 2018 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.



In June, he wrote a letter to the community, revealing he was battling a progressive disease - PAP - that affects his ability to communicate.

EMBED More News Videos

060116-wtvd-woody-durham-letter-vid



A cruel irony for the man whose voice had been his calling card.



Born in Mebane, Durham cut his broadcasting teeth in Albemarle alongside fellow legend and eventual longtime voice of the Blue Devils, Bob Harris.

In those moments, he famously prodded Heels fans to "go where you go, and do what you do." more often than not, it worked.

Durham graduated from UNC in 1963 and was the voice of the Tar Heels from 1971-2011.

In 2011, the 13-time North Carolina Sportscaster of the year and member of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame decided 40 years were enough and retired.

In 2015, he received the highest honor in basketball broadcasting - the Bob Cousy Award from the Naismith Hall of Fame.

The Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association will honor Durham at the 2018 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament with the Bob Bradley Spirit and Courage Award, recognizing the grace and dignity with which in recent years he publicly dealt with PAP, school officials said in a news release.

"Our family is grateful for the incredible support my dad and our family received throughout his illness," said Wes Durham. "From the medical teams to the general public, it's been amazing. We hold to and will always cherish the wonderful memories he left for our family and Carolina fans throughout the world."

"It's a very sad day for everyone who loves the University of North Carolina because we have lost someone who spent nearly 50 years as one of its greatest champions and ambassadors," said UNC men's basketball coach Roy Williams. "My heart goes out to Jean, Wes, Taylor and their entire family.

What Durham leaves is a legacy - the legacy of his excellence, yes, but a living legacy as well in his sons Wes and Taylor, who followed their father into broadcasting.

While Durham is now silent, his voice will live on.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsuncUNC Tar HeelsUNC Tar Heelschapel hill newsobituarysportsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UNC
UNC field hockey recruit caught using racial slurs
UNC pays tribute to Woody Durham before tipoff vs. Syracuse
Duke game inspires surprise UNC marriage proposal
UNC's Berry and Pinson Senior Speeches
More unc
SPORTS
Nyheim Hines unveils all his secrets on social media chat
Hurricanes hope to stay alive vs. Coyotes
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Surprising Syracuse takes on ACC rival Duke
Rubin group that could include Curry now out on Panthers
More Sports
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video