Knightdale ranked in top 20 safest cities in the state

Knightdale was ranked one of the top 20 safest cities in the state. (Credit: Shutterstock)

KNIGHTDALE, NC --
Knightdale has been named one the top 20 safest cities in North Carolina according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security rankings.

The NCHSS is a trade association comprised of home security professionals across the United States. When they released their rankings in February, Knightdale made the thirteenth spot.

The city has low violent and property crime as compared to other cities in North Carolina.

The Knightdale Police Department helps keep this city safe. Their mission is "To Ensure the safety and security of all who live, work and visit in the Town of Knightdale through professional policing and community partnerships".

Police Chief Lawrence Capps stated, "This accolade further illustrates the low crime rate and high quality of life we've come to enjoy here in our community. It is the direct result of various stakeholders working together to make our town the best it can be, and one of the primary reasons why more and more people are calling Knightdale home."

You can find the listing of the safest communities in North Carolina at the NCHSS's website.
