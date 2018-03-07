  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Hillsborough, Explored

302 Park Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're on the hunt for new digs, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Hillsborough look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Hillsborough via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Raleigh neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

302 Park Ave., #3




Listed at $695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 302 Park Ave., is 36.8 percent less than the $1,100 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Hillsborough.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. In the bright unit, expect in-unit laundry, carpeted floors, ceiling fans and generous closet space. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

211 Ashe Ave.




This studio apartment, situated at 211 Ashe Ave., is listed for $700 / month for its 260 square feet of space.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

600 St Marys St.



Here's a studio apartment at 600 St Marys St., which, at 532 square feet, is going for $1,020 / month.

The building features garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and great natural lighting. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)
