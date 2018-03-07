  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Police: 1 killed, another student hurt in Alabama school shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. --
A 17-year-old girl has been killed in a shooting at dismissal time Wednesday at an Alabama high school and another 17-year-old male student has been injured, authorities said.

Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference that authorities are seeking to determine whether the shooting shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Huffman High School was accidental or if a gun since recovered by investigators was intentionally discharged.

School officials said the shooting prompted a brief lockdown at the school in Alabama's largest city but that students were released and authorities have detetmined that the shooting did not come from "someone from the outside came into the school." He declined to say who fired the gun or to identify what type of firearm it was.

A police official, Sgt. Bryan Shelton, had told local media earlier that it appeared to be an "accidental shooting." But Wilson said the circumstances were under investigation and authorities were seeking any witnesses or surveillance video to determine what had happened.

"Right now we have a lot of unanswered questions," Wilson told reporters. "This should not happen in schools."

He added, "We are asking questions from the staff, the students, anyone who was in that area."

The Birmingham City School system said in a statement that the shooting prompted a brief lockdown.

"Two students were involved in a shooting during dismissal," the school system statement said. "The school was placed on brief lockdown and police were called." It added that police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said the deceased student would have turned 18 in about 30 days and was a senior "who had aspirations and dreams to be a nurse."

"We are not just talking about some person, talking about losing a part of our future. Our hearts are heavy. I think it's really important we find a way to mourn with this family," Woodfin said at the news conference.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Alabama
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for cursing after call to congressman during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos