Gov. Cooper chats with ABC11 at ACC Tournament

NC Gov. Roy Cooper is in NY for the ACC Tournament and stopped to chat with ABC11's Bridget Condon.

NEW YORK (WTVD) --
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper made his way to snowy New York on Wednesday for the ACC Tournament and shared some thoughts with ABC11.

The governor said "we'd much rather" have the tournament in North Carolina, but he came to Brooklyn to root on the North Carolina-based teams.

It didn't start so well for home cooking, as NC State fell to Boston College in the day's second game. Despite the Wolfpack's loss, Cooper said State is "easily" an NCAA tournament team.



Cooper sounded excited about the tournament coming back to North Carolina next year (Charlotte) and noted that with the expansion of the conference, "we've got to get used to this New York stuff once in a while."

Asked who his favorite team was, Cooper confessed that he was a Tar Heel. He's a UNC grad after all.

