  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TROUBLESHOOTER

Unlicensed pool contractor facing criminal charges

EMBED </>More Videos

Seth Braddy is now facing criminal charges.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
An unlicensed pool contractor is now in trouble with the law. Seth Braddy is facing criminal charges of worthless checks and failure to do work after being paid.

We first told you about Braddy and his problem to finish jobs last fall. Since our story, I've heard from more viewers who say Braddy took their money for pool jobs and didn't complete the work.

Fayetteville homeowners Jessica Callahan and her husband signed a contract with Braddy's company, Aqua Pool Design, in the summer of 2017.

The Callahans paid $10,000 of the $29,500 contracted price.

When work started, Jessica said Braddy required another $3,500 to start digging the hole for the pool.

She adds, "He got the Bobcat stuck in the hole and leaves it there in the yard."

The Callahans paid for a pool that was never installed.



When the fiberglass pool was in and ready to be installed, Braddy said he could only install it if she paid another $10,000 for him to pick up and deliver the pool from his distributor.

Jessica paid the $10,000, but she said Braddy never delivered the pool.

At this point, Braddy had $23,500 of the Callahan's money. Jessica got a hold of Seth, "I asked where our money is? What is the problem? He's like I did use your money, I admit it."

Braddy did give Jessica a check for $20,000, but when she cashed the check, it bounced.

Jessica went to police and Braddy was criminally charged for the worthless check and not completing the work.

Jessica Callahan shows Diane Wilson where the pool was to be installed.



"We've come to terms we probably are never going to get our money back for us it's the principle that the other people he's done this to. It needs to stop,"Jessica said.

When it comes to hiring a contractor, for a big job it wise to make sure the contractor is licensed. Any contract over $30,000, the contractor must be licensed. Also just because a contractor gives you proof that something is being done, do your research to make sure it's accurate.

In the Callahan's case, Braddy did give them a permit that he claimed he got from the county, but Jessica says when she checked with the permit office it was not legit.

She also said some of the invoices she got from Braddy showing her pool was in and ready for pickup was not related to her contract.

Braddy is due in court later this month on the criminal charges.

Braddy did not respond to requests for comment.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Fayettevilleconsumer concernsfraudtroubleshooterFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
Unlicensed Raleigh contractor leaves homeowner with unfinished job
New scam requests money to clear criminal record
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
Troubleshooter: Are you leaving money on the table after a car accident?
Troubleshooter: Elderly couple learns perils of contract's fine print
More troubleshooter
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video