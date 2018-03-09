  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

7 people charged with trespassing in West Johnston HS security incident

Seven people have been charged with trespassing after a security incident at West Johnston High School in Benson.

JOHNSTON COUNTY (WTVD) --
Seven people have been charged with trespassing after a security incident at West Johnston High School in Benson.

Joel Luna-Bernal, 16, Jay Anthony Contreras, 17, and Luis Daniel Garay, 16, all of Raleigh, were each arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing and received a $50,000 secured bond.

Jay Anthony Contreras, Joel Luna-Bernal, Luis Daniel Garay



The other four people involved, who were between 14 and 15 years old, were charged as juveniles and were released into the custody of their parents.

Seven people have been charged with trespassing after a security incident at West Johnston High School.



Deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff's Office said of the five males and two females, none of them were students at the school.



According to sheriff Steve Bizzell, the group, who he believes are teenagers from Wake County, appeared on the campus in two vehicles to pick up a friend.

Bizzell said that the teens decided to enter the building in an attempt to check the student out after they did not leave the building in a "timely manner."


The teens were "detained" by school administrators; three ran out of the front door and the other four were taken into custody by a school resource officer.

WATCH: Full live interview with sheriff Steve Bizzell

Johnston County sheriff: 7 detained were at West Johnson HS to pick up a friend



Around 12 p.m., authorities said the school was secure after being on brief "perimeter lockdown."


Students were released from school shortly before 12:30 p.m.



Deputies said no weapons were found on scene.
Bizzell thanked all of those who responded to the situation, including Governor Roy Cooper who offered the assistance of state resources.
