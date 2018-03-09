  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
HEALTH & FITNESS

New Medicare cards going out soon, don't get scammed

New Medicare cards will come out soon, don't get scammed!

By
Are you enrolled in Medicare? Expect a new card soon, but don't let scammers fool you.

The new Medicare card is supposed to help protect against identity theft.

The new card will not display your social security number as the old cards do; instead, the cards will have a unique ID. With 44 million cards going out in the mail, officials are warning that scammers will try and take advantage of you.

North Carolina Department of Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is making sure Medicare recipients know that they do not need to pay or provide supplementary information to receive their card.

Medicare's website also says that they will never reach out for personal and private information. If you get a call from someone threatening to cancel your benefits without further information or payment, hang up.

Officials said the process for replacing these cards is automatic and Medicare beneficiaries do not need to take special actions to receive their new card. Users should have their Medicare card delivered to their home address by April 2019.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthtroubleshootermedicarescam
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Secret to a healthy brain is at the salad bar
VIDEO: Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for cursing after call to congressman during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos