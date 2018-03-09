  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
First Alert Mode: Might wake up to some snow Monday

We might get some snow Monday, but how much?

While the weekend will end on a cold and wet note, some folks could wake up to a bit of snow on Monday morning and because of this ABC11 is in First Alert Mode.

An area of low pressure will move across the state on Sunday and bring a cold rain to the region. As the low pressure moves toward the coast, some colder air will spread into the region. As the chillier air surges in, some of the rain could change to some wet snow, mainly north of the Triangle.



The changeover could occur before sunrise around Roxboro, and perhaps into the Triangle by 7 or 8 a.m.

Right now, it appears any accumulation will be light - perhaps half an inch, mainly on grassy surfaces, and mainly north of the Triangle.

In the Triangle, we're expecting nothing more than some snow showers with little or no accumulation. Roads should stay fine. We're still a couple of days out, so things could still change.

So this does not appear to be a major winter storm, but for some folks, especially north of the Triangle, it'll be a reminder that winter is not quite over!

