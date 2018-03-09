  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Durham police investigate shooting on Wabash Street

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The Durham police are investigating a shooting in the 1100 block of Wabash Street that occurred shortly before noon Thursday.

Officers found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the torso inside an apartment.

The man was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

Police said that the shooting did not appear to have been random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Smith at (919) 560-4415, ext. 29312 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
