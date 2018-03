Allison Leigh Lonberg

Authorities in Fuquay-Varina say that a Lincoln Heights Elementary School PTA treasurer embezzled nearly $15,000 from the PTA after a review of bank statements.Allison Leigh Lonberg, 42, is accused of writing 48 checks to herself obtaining PTA funds, and forging the PTA president's signature.The crimes happened between November 2017 and February 2018.Lonberg was taken into custody today and was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond at the Wake County Detention Facility.