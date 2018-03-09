  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Learn Something New This Weekend: 5 Classes To Take In Raleigh

Photo: Shutterstock

By Hoodline
The weekend is here. But instead of staying indoors to relax with your Netflix queue, why not try something new and stretch your boundaries with a class? From dumpling-making to glass-etching to Afro-jazz dance, these five classes are equal parts education and entertainment, and are sure to liven up your weekend.

Learn to toss homemade pizza



Everyone loves pizza--but instead of ordering delivery, why not learn to make it yourself? Culinary store Vom Fass will be teaching guests how to make a variety of different pizzas throughout the day, and providing recipes to replicate your favorites at home. The cost of admission includes two slices of homemade pizza for lunch, and can be used as a credit towards the purchase of oils, vinegars, and spices at the store.

The date: Saturday 3/10, 1-4pm
Buy Tickets

Etch a glass for St. Patrick's Day



Photo: Eventbrite

If you're looking to get crafty in time for St. Paddy's, look no further than this class at Wine & Beer 101. Instructor Samantha Shaltz will teach attendees how to make their own personalized etched glasses with St. Patrick's Day-themed designs (and your initials, if desired). Each attendee will make one 19.25oz glass piece; you get to pick the design on the day of the event.

The date: Sunday 3/11, 2-4pm
Buy Tickets

Get limber at a "Beer and Yoga" class



Photo: Shutterstock

The only thing better than yoga on a weekend morning: having a cold beer right after. Instructor Paula Fraschetti will lead this 45-minute warm power vinyasa flow class at the Raleigh Beer Garden; attendees are asked to "bring a mat, towel if preferred, water, and your best attitude." Afterwards, you'll be able to enjoy a beer of your choice (included in the ticket price), and get 15 percent off food and nonalcoholic beverages.

The date: Sunday 3/11, 11-11:45am
Buy Tickets

Learn the secrets of making great dumplings



Photo: Eventbrite

"Love dumplings? Always wanted to know how to make them for yourself, or interested in learning more tips and tricks to perfect your dumpling skills?" ask the organizers of this event at Kimbap Cafe. "Fun and informative, Kim's dumpling class will walk through the basics of dough, fillings, pleating styles and preparation options. You will have the opportunity to make your own dumplings, and enjoy them with a beverage of your choice at the end of class."

The date: Saturday 3/10, 6-8pm
Buy Tickets

Break a sweat at an Afro-Jazz dance class



Photo: Shutterstock

Ready to boogie? "No dance experience is required and all are welcome" at this Afro-Jazz dance class. The organizers say it's "perfect for mothers and daughters, friends, beginner and advanced dancers, and those seeking a few laughs or a good workout. Guaranteed to work up a sweat--free bottled water will be provided."

The date: Saturday 3/10, 2-3pm
Buy Tickets
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineRaleighCary
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
With parade and Comicon, luck of the Irish for Raleigh businesses
Netflix binge badges getting mixed reaction
Beneath Bull River: Historic brick tunnels beneath American Tobacco Campus
Wizard of Oz now playing at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for cursing after call to congressman during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos