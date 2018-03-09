  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
UNC field hockey recruit caught using racial slurs

UNC field hockey recruit Charlotte DeVries was caught saying the N-word on social media.

By
UNC field hockey recruit Charlotte DeVries will likely not be joining the Tar Heels program next year after all after she recently used racial slurs in a social-media livestream.


Former UNC basketball player Nate Britt was among those who condemned the video.



DeVries - from Conestoga HS in Pennsylvania - is one of the top midfielders in the country and a member of the Junior National team.

As DeVries is an unsigned recruit, UNC cannot say much, but they gave this statement to ABC11:

"This video does not include a UNC student. We condemn the use of racial slurs in any setting."

When asked, UNC said they could not comment on DeVries' future status with the UNC field hockey program.
