Davis' big night lifts NC Central into MEAC title game

The Eagles beat Morgan State and advance to play top-seeded Hampton.

NORFOLK, Va. --
Raasean Davis had 22 points and 11 rebounds and No. 6 seed North Carolina Central beat No. 7 seed Morgan State 79-70 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals on Friday night.

Pablo Rivas added 16 points for the Eagles (18-15), who advanced to the championship where they will face No. 1 seed Hampton on Saturday.

The Eagles took control late with a 7-0 run that made it 67-55 with five minutes left and closed it out from there, leading by at least eight the rest of the way.

North Carolina Central never trailed after Morgan State scored the opening point of the game. There were five ties, the last at 20-all.

Tiwian Kendley had 30 points to lead the Bears. David Syfax and Martez Cameron added 11 points each.

Davis was 10 of 13 from the field and the Eagles made 31 of 52 (59.6 percent).
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
