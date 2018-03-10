  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Police arrest man in Fayetteville shooting that injured 3-year-old

Brian Michael Cavalier Jr. (Credit: Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting where a bullet went through a dividing wall of an adjacent apartment and struck a 3-year-old child.

Officers said Brian Michael Cavalier Jr. and Max Michael were in an apartment on Lake Pine Drive late Friday afternoon. They said Cavalier, 22, "negligently discharged a firearm" into a wall which adjoins the apartment next door.

The bullet went through a wall and struck the child.

An ambulance took the child to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The child's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police continue to investigate after a child was struck by a stray bullet.



Police have charged Cavalier with one count of discharging a barreled weapon into occupied property and one count of discharging a barreled weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury.

Cavalier is in the Cumberland County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

According to police, both men are reported to be U.S. Army soldiers. Michael was released without charge.
