SPORTS

Cooper bets with Va. Governor on ACC game

(Credit: Twitter)

Brian Rainey
NEW YORK, NY (WTVD) --
Governor Roy Cooper entered a friendly wager with Va. Governor Ralph Northam over Saturday's match-up between the UNC Tarheels and the Virginia Cavaliers.

Northam initiated the bet on Twitter with an offer of Virginia craft beer if UNC wins.

Cooper countered with an offer of beer from Mother Earth Brew and Fullsteam if UVA wins.

UNC vs UVA will be shown on 8:30pm on ESPN.

