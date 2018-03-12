Edgecombe County deputy killed during collision

EDGECOMBE COUNTY (WTVD) --An Edgecombe County deputy was killed Sunday evening after colliding with another vehicle.
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the crash happened on Highway 111 just before 7 p.m. Deputy David Lee'Sean Manning, 24, was killed in the crash while on patrol.
Officials say Manning collided with another car after he turned around to investigate a traffic a violation. The driver of the vehicle has not been located.
The NCSHP is leading the investigation.