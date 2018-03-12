Edgecombe County deputy killed during collision

An Edgecombe County deputy was killed Sunday evening after colliding with another vehicle.According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the crash happened on Highway 111 just before 7 p.m. Deputy David Lee'Sean Manning, 24, was killed in the crash while on patrol.Officials say Manning collided with another car after he turned around to investigate a traffic a violation. The driver of the vehicle has not been located.The NCSHP is leading the investigation.