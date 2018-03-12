  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
American Idol talent from North Carolina

Many American Idol contestants, finalists and winners have come from North Carolina.

Here is a list of the past American Idol contestants from North Carolina:

Name: Clay Aiken
Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina
Age: 24
Season: 2
Year: 2003
Place: Runner-up

Name: Scotty McCreery
Hometown: Garner, North Carolina
Age: 17
Season: 10
Year: 2011
Place: Winner

Name: Chris Daughtry
Hometown: McLeansville, North Carolina
Age: 26
Season: 5
Year: 2006
Place: 4th

Name: Bucky Covington
Hometown: Rockingham, North Carolina
Age: 28
Season: 5
Year: 2006
Place: 8th

Name: Anoop Desai
Hometown: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Age: 21
Season: 8
Year: 2009
Place: 6th-7th

Name: Fantasia Barrino
Hometown: High Point, North Carolina
Age: 19
Season: 3
Year: 2004
Place: Winner

Name: Kellie Pickler
Hometown: Albemarle, North Carolina
Age: 19
Season: 5
Year: 2006
Place: 6th
