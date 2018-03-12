American Idol talent from North Carolina

Many American Idol contestants, finalists and winners have come from North Carolina.Here is a list of the past American Idol contestants from North Carolina:Name: Clay AikenHometown: Raleigh, North CarolinaAge: 24Season: 2Year: 2003Place: Runner-upName: Scotty McCreeryHometown: Garner, North CarolinaAge: 17Season: 10Year: 2011Place: WinnerName: Chris DaughtryHometown: McLeansville, North CarolinaAge: 26Season: 5Year: 2006Place: 4thName: Bucky CovingtonHometown: Rockingham, North CarolinaAge: 28Season: 5Year: 2006Place: 8thName: Anoop DesaiHometown: Chapel Hill, North CarolinaAge: 21Season: 8Year: 2009Place: 6th-7thName: Fantasia BarrinoHometown: High Point, North CarolinaAge: 19Season: 3Year: 2004Place: WinnerName: Kellie PicklerHometown: Albemarle, North CarolinaAge: 19Season: 5Year: 2006Place: 6th