  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

Troopers report more than 400 collisions since snow blew in

EMBED </>More Videos

Emergency workers were kept busy with calls for help and crashes during Monday's snow into Tuesday morning.

Monday's snowfall is just a memory; however, its dangerous impact persisted until late Tuesday morning.

Multiple wrecks were reported Tuesday as slippery driving conditions met morning commuters.

From Monday night to 6 a.m. Tuesday, North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. Christopher Knox said troopers responded to at least 498 calls for service - 400 were collisions.

Problem roads

As the snow that fell Monday froze overnight, it created icy patches on roads, bridges, and overpasses.

Multiple crashes were reported in Wake County, mostly along I-40.

Some areas included Saunders Street, the bridge near 540 and Aviation Parkway, and Lake Wheeler Road.



Despite the wrecks, NCDOT crews were on roadways salting Tuesday morning.


View ABC11's full interactive traffic map

Watch: Road conditions in Durham and Durham County

EMBED More News Videos

Road conditions in Durham



What to keep in mind

  • Some slick spots will remain on roadways as temperature warm up throughout the day
  • Temperatures will continue to be chilly, which could cause potential issues Wednesday morning too



Unlike other winter storms, the NCDOT was unable to treat roads ahead of time to keep snow and ice from adhering to the asphalt.

EMBED More News Videos

The NC DOT explains how it decides to treat the roads.



Relentless rainfall prevented the DOT from brining any interstates, highways, or other main roads across the state.

EMBED More News Videos

First Alert Mode: Here are some tips for driving on ice.



"Brining is our best thing to prepare and you can't brine when it's raining because it just washes off," said Steve Abbott, NCDOT spokesperson.

Although the sun is out, drivers should take it slow.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherwinter weathersnowsleetNCWake CountyDurham CountyOrange CountyPerson County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
We Stay Cool
Snowfall hits Triangle-areas; slick roads possible
Snow is not just snowflakes, and more fun snow facts
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Check the latest school closings and delays
More Weather
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video