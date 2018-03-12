  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Why is UNC star Theo Pinson always smiling? We asked his mom

UNC's Theo Pinson seems to always be smiling. We asked his mom about his upbeat persona.

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
North Carolina senior Theo Pinson begins his final NCAA tournament run with the Heels on Friday in Charlotte.

Pinson is nearly always smiling, but is he always so upbeat? We went straight to the source - his mom.

ABC11's Bridget Condon sat down with his mother, Barbara Pinson, in New York City during the ACC Tournament, to talk about what his time at Carolina has meant to their family.

Watch the video for the full interview.

