  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SCIENCECLUB

Cabbage Chemistry!

EMBED </>More Videos

In this experiment, you will hypothesize what color the cabbage juice will turn when mixed with common household items to determine how acidic or basic the item is. (WTVD)

We had lots of fun testing items all over the house to determine if they're acid or base. We even made a (guessing) game out of it! You can too by boiling down red cabbage and following our few simple steps. Click here for the PDF instructions. We'll be posting some of our tests on our Facebook page and invite you to share yours. Let's see who has the most fun with it.

Click here to download a PDF of the instructions for this experiment to print and recreate at home!

Find us at Facebook.com/abc11scienceclub to share photos and videos of your experiment! Also, be sure to tune in to ABC11 Science Club with BASF every Wednesday at 4:28 PM!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sciencescienceclubBASFscience
Related
SPONSORED: How to Turn Liquid into a Squishy Solid
SPONSORED: How to Make Foam at Home
SPONSORED: How to Make a Pizza Box Solar Oven
SPONSORED: How to Grow an Avocado Tree
SCIENCECLUB
SPONSORED: Learn how siphoning works
SPONSORED: Fortified with iron!
SPONSORED: How to Make a Sundial
SPONSORED: BASF Brings Science to Life for Eighth-Grade Students
More scienceclub
SCIENCE
What Mercury retrograde really means
NASA says twin astronauts DNA now different after space
Inspiring quotes: Stephen Hawking in his own words
Stephen Hawking's death: NASA and more react
SPONSORED: Learn how siphoning works
More Science
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video