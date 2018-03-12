  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Raleigh

302 Park Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Raleigh are hovering around $1,195. But how does the low-end pricing on a Raleigh rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

302 Park Ave., #3




First, here's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 302 Park Ave in Hillsborough, listed at $695 / month.

In the bright second-floor unit, anticipate in-unit laundry, generous closet space, carpeting and ceiling fans. Cats and dogs are not permitted. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

1040 Wake Towne Dr.




And here's a studio apartment at 1040 Wake Towne Dr. in Six Forks, which, with 680 square feet, is going for $925 / month.

In the unit, expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample natural lighting. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. The building has a barbecue area, an elevator, gated entry and a swimming pool.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the listing here.)

600 St Marys St.




Over at 600 St Marys St. in Hillsborough, there's this 532-square-foot studio apartment, going for $1,020 / month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors, high ceilings, built-in storage features, a private deck, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and granite countertops. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has decent transit options.

(View the listing here.)

3200 Hillsborough St., #Lindbergh




Listed at $1,045 / month, this 636-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3200 Hillsborough St. in Wade.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, ceiling fans, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and granite countertops. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1731 Tupelo Hill Ln.




And finally, there's this 784-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1731 Tupelo Hill Ln. in Glenwood. It's being listed for $1,138 / month.

In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a deck, garden access, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a fireplace, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center and outdoor space.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
