WILSON COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --Nine dogs have been found dead along Wilson County roads, and Wilson County Humane Society looking for answers.
Some of the dogs were found dumped in trash bags, others skin and bones.
"Everywhere I see a black bag now, I look," said Kim Edmondson, president of the Wilson Humane Society.
"There have been nine dogs, eight confirmed by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office found within a 2 1/2 week, within a 6 1/2 mile radius," she said.
Edmondson said she found one of the dogs herself and had made it her mission to look out for the bags every day.
She thinks another case - Zeus's case, which ABC11 first told you about last year - might be connected.
Zeus is a white pit bull, found in Wilson last year with his genitals mutilated and tail cut off. He survived, but two puppies were dumped, dead in the same spot he was found the next day.
Edmondson said the ninth dog, found emaciated, was located a quarter-mile away from where Zeus was spotted.
With the growing number of dogs found dead, the Wilson Humane Society has put out a $3,000 reward for answers, and they have questions of their own for the person who may have done this.
"Is it someone that has dogs that they can't take care of? Is it something much more sinister than that?" Edmondson asked.
"Reach out to someone that can help you," she said.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilson County Sheriff's Office. You can also reach out to the Wilson Humane Society at WilsonShelterdogs@gmail.com.