  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Soldier appears in court for child-shooting incident

Soldier makes court appearance in child shooting.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A Fort Bragg soldier appeared before a judge Monday, accused of firing a gun through the wall of an apartment, hitting a 3-year-old boy next door.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The soldier, Spc. Brian Michael Cavalier Jr., said the incident was "an accident." He was released from jail after making bond this past weekend. In court, his attorney, Allen Rogers, apologized on his behalf.

Cavalier, 22, is a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne, who just returned home from Afghanistan last week.

On Friday, Cavalier and his friend Max Michael were hanging out in Cavalier's apartment on Lake Pine Drive late Friday afternoon. Police said both soldiers were handling a loaded Ruger .45 - Cavalier's personal weapon - when it discharged, sending a bullet through the wall, hitting the child in the adjacent apartment.

The child's mother frantically called 911 for help, telling the dispatcher, "we were just hanging out and we heard a loud pop and my son is bleeding in the back and there's a hole in his back."

The child has been released from Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He is expected to make a full recovery.

On Monday, the judge ordered Cavalier to return to post and live there with supervised permission. He also ordered him to surrender his weapons.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child shotaccidental shootingfayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police arrest man in Fayetteville shooting that injured 3-year-old
3-year-old struck by stray bullet in Fayetteville apartment
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for cursing after call to congressman during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos