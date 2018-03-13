  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
FORT BRAGG NEWS

NC bases had at least 39 kid-on-kid sex assault reports

Fort Bragg (Photo by Lou Guilette)

FORT BRAGG --
A decade after the Pentagon began confronting rape in the ranks, the U.S. military frequently fails to provide justice to the children of service members when they are sexually assaulted by other kids on base.

An Associated Press investigation finds that sex assault cases occurring where military kids live and learn often die on the desks of prosecutors. Criminal investigators shelved an unknown number of reports.

Instead of punishment or rehabilitation, offenders may be shuffled into the civilian world.

The Pentagon doesn't know the extent of the problem. In North Carolina, records the military acknowledge are incomplete document at least 39 sex assaults among children or teens on bases since 2007. Camp Lejeune had the most reports with 22. Fort Bragg was second at 12.

Pentagon officials promised "appropriate actions."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child sex assaultrapefort braggfort bragg newscamp lejeuneFort Bragg
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FORT BRAGG NEWS
Injured Bragg paratrooper reunites with unit he deployed with
Fort Bragg paratroopers return from Afghanistan
Hope Mills Girl Scout donates cookies to Womack blood center
Fort Bragg paratrooper charged in 2013 Texas rape, abduction
More fort bragg news
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for cursing after call to congressman during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos